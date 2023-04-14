Can averagefamily visitAsa Wright?

The courtyard area near the main lounge of the renovated Asa Wright Nature Centre. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: It is indeed heart-warming and refreshing to have seen the news that the Asa Wright Nature Centre will once again be open for business and plenty thanks and God’s blessings to the people who have been given the concession and had a vision for the upgrades. The place looks like a paradise and it is hoped all would appreciate and protect it.

Citizens have noted that the rates for visits and stays are exorbitant and therefore do not cater for the average Trini. Asa Wright has attracted many tourists for years and I am sure they would not have any issue paying the high prices. The foreign exchange is needed.

While it is noted that after $14 million was spent on the renovations and that there must be a return on investment, would the average family or a couple be able to make a visit?

With respect to some rates, I could easily use that same money to go to Tobago for a day or two.

It is also noted that the rates are not listed on the centre's new Facebook page but on the page on one of the trustees and there seems to be no price if a person wants to visit or drop in for an hour or two without needing to buy food or drinks. The website is currently under construction.

In any event, I am hoping for the best and that there can be more reasonable rates. I am hoping that people would be able to call and get through to a CSR easily, etc. We do need to do a lot more in this country to boost eco-tourism since we do not take proper care of our tourist attractions.

Now, on that note, has the Chaguaramas boardwalk been repaired or upgraded as yet? Sigh!

J ALI

Port of Spain