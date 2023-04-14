Businessmen: Hinds' words don't inspire confidence

Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh. -

BUSINESS organisations say National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds’ statement that he is not responsible for any anti-crime plan, does not inspire confidence that he or the Government would urgently treat with this serious matter.

Reeling around the crime wave enveloping the entire country, business, religious and other civil society organisations have been calling for drastic measures to effectively tackle the scourge.

Placing all responsibility squarely in the hands of the commissioner of police is not the answer, Kiran Singh, president of the San Fernando Greater Chamber (SFGCC) one of the voices raised for decisive action said in response on Friday.

“’How am I supposed to feel? Saying it is not his job, does not inspire confidence. We understand a crime plan would come from the CoP, but we also want to hear something tangible from the line minister, the government and agencies responsible for defence and criminal intelligence gathering in the country to inspire confidence.”

From every quarter - business, religion - to the average citizens, the number one topic of conversation is crime and fear they are feeling, he said.

President of the Chaguanas Chamber Baldath Maharaj said while Hinds is partially correct as it relates to his responsibility of a crime plan, he and his government have ultimate responsibility to keep citizens safe.

“To ensure the country gets the desired result in crime reduction, both the Minister and the CoP should be in effective partnership, he said the expectation is that they work as a team

“Ultimately, the Minister/Government is the executive and has the responsibility for the safety and security of citizens.”

Former National Security Minister and former CoP Gary Griffith agreed to a coordinated effort with the TTPS and other agencies for any plan to be effective.

“Hinds is once again showing a complete lack of leadership and cowardice, as he is attempting to shirk his own responsibility, by trying to pass the buck solely onto those under his command, who head the protective services.”

Prior to the opening of the San Fernando headquarters of the Repatriation Committee for Nationals Overseas on Thursday, Hinds said neither a crime plan nor calls for a state of emergency (SoE) were within his remit.

His responsibility was more in line with guiding policy directions, providing budgetary and other support to carry out the mandate to uphold the rule of law.

“A Minister of Government does not generate or create a crime plan. That is a matter for the Police Commissioner and the Defence Force that supports the police in dealing with these issues.”

To calls by some for an anti-crime plan, Hinds said, “If I had a crime plan and it was up to me, I will lock up all of them who does be talking you know…. Starting those from the other side of the Parliament (referring to the Opposition MP’s) some of whom I think don’t deserve the attention they they have only marginally had.”

Ruling out the imposition of a state of emergency (SoE) some sectors of the country have been advancing, Hinds recalled the 2011 SoE which took them CoP Dwayne Gibbs by surprise, particularly as his main mandate was to deal with crime and criminality.

“That would not happen with us. We are far more astute and far more respectful of our roles and responsibilities. So, to ask me whether I would establish or cause to be established a SoE, is a little bit outside of my remit.

“We would take our timing from law enforcement on matters of that nature. That is not on the agenda at this stage,” Hinds said.

He also ruled out any call for a gun amnesty and said Government would be looking to the Caricom Crime Symposium carded for April 17, for new approaches to responding to crime as a number of holistic initiatives have not worked in the past.

“There is a strong case that using law and law enforcement, particularly the police to attack criminality, has its value, but there is a strong case that it may require that we have to respond to crime with a lot more than that.

“TT has always recognized the development of the human being in a holistic way that would yield a situation where the individual would be less likely to commit crime, or that he has to thief, to rob, to rape, to kill or invade people’s home in order to make it.”

He said Government has tried to create a society where everyone has an opportunity, citing education as an example. Considered the poor man’s bank account, Hinds said opportunities from early childhood to tertiary level, has been created for those with the capacity and will to access.

Similar initiatives have come through the housing and social services sectors, “to support people who might find them themselves in need, so they would not go to the edge, feeling that they have to commit crime to make a living.”