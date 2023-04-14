Anniversary of Haile Selassie’s visit to be celebrated in Siparia

Bobo Shanti priests Nyah (left) and Imsely of Zion. - Narissa Fraser

TT’s Rastafarian community will celebrate the 57th anniversary of late Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie I’s visit to TT next Tuesday.

Selassie – a pillar of the Rastafari movement – was said to be a descendant of King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba, assuming the title of King of Kings, Lord of Lords and Conquering Lion of the Tribe of Judah.

Speaking to Newsday on Thursday, Bobo Shanti priest Imsely of Zion said the movement continues to promote self-awareness, self-resilience, self-empowerment and respect within communities.

The free celebrations will be held at Victor Trace in Syne Village Siparia and will begin with psalms readings at 12pm. The official celebrations begin at 3pm.

It will include singing, drumming and chanting, with food and drinks also being provided to attendees.

In the invitational flyer, it says, “Lower all gun barrels, Zion angels passing through. Peace, love and blessings.”

Priest Imsley said rastas are against the increase in crime and violence in the country, calling on the public to find better conflict resolution methods.

“When emperor Haile Selassie I came to Trinidad, he walked down the street and he gave everybody $1/ And in that day, $1 could buy a breakfast and dinner.

“So we want to emulate such a meditation on so on our holy days where when you come amongst us, you eat and socialise and feel free – a kind of prototype of Zion.”