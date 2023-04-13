What about those fleeing bandits, CoP?

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: The nerves of citizens are already frayed with the increasing number of home invasions, carjackings, shootings and gun violence.

Many citizens are now considering applying for firearms and permission to have gated communities, while others are forming neighbourhood watch groups and even considering migration.

Some leaders are advocating a state of emergency to curb the runaway crime rate which has enveloped the country.

What has been the response of the commissioner of police?

In a rather novel initiative, even putting her prayer call on the back burner, the failing commissioner has instructed her understaffed and overworked force to concentrate on finding those scoundrels who break the speed limit.

She had the temerity to announce that over $2 million were collected in speeding fines but did not reveal how many bandits were caught fleeing the scene of their crimes.

Way to go, Erla Harewood-Christopher. Put your force on the highways and allow the vast number of citizens to be unprotected.

MILTON SEEBARAN

Couva