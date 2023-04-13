WASA praises its Tobago team for 'outstanding work' over Easter holidays

File photo -

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is praising the "outstanding work" done by its Tobago team during the Easter holidays.

In a press release, the authority said the team – led by head of operations Brian Williams – implemented "several strategies to ensure both residents and visitors alike received a reliable water supply."

This, it said, is key to the tourism sector's sustained viability, noting that many people visit Tobago for the Easter vacation annually.

"It is important to note that this occurs during the peak of the dry season, where there is an annual strain on the distribution network."

"As a direct benefit of the commissioning of the Shirvan Booster Station in November 2022, a Ministry of Public Utilities initiative under the Community Water Improvement Programme, flows and pressures into south-west Tobago have improved significantly."

It said the booster station reduced truck-borne water requests by 76 per cent when compared to the same period for the previous year. And in areas of the highest demand, data shows a reduction in such requests ranging from 86-94 per cent.

"These indicators are testimony to the efficient implementation of the authority’s water management plan.

"The transformation of the authority will not be successful unless the philosophy of leadership, change, efficiency and dedication is fully embraced by all team members."

It said the team provided a service which residents and visitors deserve.

"In commending the team Tobago, we also look forward to seeing this effort reverberate throughout the authority, as we transform into a reliable, modern and responsive utility."