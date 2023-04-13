Unipet opens $20m 24/7 service station in Curepe

Unipet service station operator Reval Chattergoon holds a pump at its launch, corner of Ramgoolie Street and Southern Main Road, Curepe on Wednesday. The station opens on April 17. - ANGELO MARCELLE

UNIPET has officially launched its newest 24/7 service station in Curepe which will begin operations from April 17.

The new station – which is at the corner of Ramgoolie Trace and the Southern Main Road, was launched on Wednesday afternoon.

It is the second station that is a collaboration between the company and dealer and businessman Reval Chattergoon, with the first being in Arima.

Unipet CEO Dexter Riley said the company is committed to improving the supply of petroleum to people who "traverse the east/west corridor and to ensuring that they can access clean and attractive facilities.

This opening is yet another example of the extremely positive outcomes which can be derived when we collaborate towards a common goal."

He added that a short-term goal of the company is to reboot its brand experience, so customers who use the new station will have a customer focused experienced which relies on safety and convenience.

"This Curepe gas station has been rebuilt with state-of-the-art technology and is equipped to provide top-quality fuel and excellent services."

Chairman of Unipet Dr Afraz Ali added that the company's supply chain is robust, especially as it moves towards the use of renewable energy.

Ali said while this industry is directly linked to the impact of climate change, "We recognise the global shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy."

He said the company recognises that energy sources from fossil fuels and renewables can coexist.

He added that while the transition may not be "crystal clear," Unipet is "leading the charge" towards it.

"Shall we wait until there's greater clarity, or (continue to) innovate and change our operating model? I say we at Unipet will continue to innovate."

Chattergoon reminded the public that such investments are not temporary, but ones in which community and legacy must also be focused on.

"It is simply not a lease-type arrangement or a job," he said.

Having spent a lot of time working on building communities, he said, his focus remains improving communities and by extension, the country.

In saying that this industry is one of the most regulated ones in the country, he called on the Ministry of Trade to ensure it gets "some sort of semblance of normalcy in terms of regulations.

"Who is really going to protect the dealers?"

He said while he can only speak for himself, all gas station dealers can benefit from such a move.

"Larger conglomerates speak of doom and gloom yet they continue to buy out and be progressive while the SMEs think twice..."

Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles praised the team, saying that she is certain a 24/7 service station in a place like Curepe – likening it to St James – will be highly used.