Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute hosts legal clinic Tobago for first time

Scores of Tobagonians have benefitted from a free legal aid clinic as the TT Transparency Institute (TTTI) hosted their first free legal clinic on the island.

The TTTI, the national chapter of Transparency International​ ​​(TI), is currently hosting a series of free legal aid clinics across the country, however on Thursday they hosted the Tobago leg at the Shaw Park Cultural Facility.

TTTI’s programme manager Kernika Charles told Newsday this is their first legal clinic being held in Tobago.

“The purpose of this initiative is to deliver free direct legal services to members of low-income communities and vulnerable groups.”

Charles said the TTTI through its Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre (ALAC) has partnered with several public and private organisations to ensure that a wide range of legal advice and information will be afforded to people attending the clinic.

“This project is being funded by a grant awarded to TTTI by United Way TT. Other organisations present includes the Children’s Authority, Police Complaints Authority, Legal Aid and Advisory Authority, CEDAW Committee of TT and the TT Police Service.”

The turnout, she said, was good and people expressed sincere gratitude for the service.

“They said are often unaware​​ of avenues for assistance. Additionally, because of the various organisations present, visitors were able to get a wide range of assistance.”

She is of the view that the objectives were met as she pointed out some of the concerns highlighted by those visiting.

“Many of the concerns related to land fraud/corruption, divorce, child protection/welfare, discrimination and injustice in the workplace.”

The clinic continues on April 19 in Chaguanas, while other areas visited thus far were Diego Martin, Matelot, and Mayaro.

In the interim, she said the TTTI will continue to seek funding to host similar clinics in across the country.