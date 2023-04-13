Trinidad and Tobago swimmers surpass goals at Carifta

Zachary Anthony said he did not expect to win so many medals. - JORDON BRIGGS

Trinidad and Tobago's junior swimmers said they exceeded their expectations at the 2023 Carifta Aquatic Championships held at the Korsou Sports Centre and Pool in Curacao over the Easter weekend.

TT finished third in the medal standings with 54 medals – 22 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze. In the open water swimming, TT added three more medals – two gold and one silver.

The TT swimmers and coaching staff were welcomed home on Tuesday night by parents, siblings and family members at the Piarco International Airport.

Some family members made posters congratulating the athletes and held red balloons.

Nikoli Blackman, one of the stars for TT at Carifta, was proud of the team’s performance. He won over ten medals in the boys 15-17 age group, including five gold medals.

“It was amazing to be quite honest. Some of those kids really exceeded my expectations,” Blackman said.

Blackman made special mention of Aaron Siewlal, one of TT’s gold medallists. “You have the 11-12 (age group swimmer) Aaron Siewlal. When I was (in the) 11-12 I never got a gold medal…I was very happy for him.”

Blackman, 17, is one of the more experienced swimmers on the team. “(I see myself as a) role model, yes, but the leader of the team, not really. I would say Zoe (Anthony) was. I am more like the engines for the boat and Zoe is the captain.”

The Fatima College student will be heading to university in September. “A week after I finish Commonwealth (Youth) Games I am leaving to apply for the University of Tennessee.”

Blackman and other junior swimmers will be hoping to impress at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in TT in August. Swimming will be held at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Zachary Anthony copped seven medals in the boys 15-17 age group. “For my first time in the 15-17 (bracket) I found I did very well, going against older, stronger boys that were beating me last year. I beat them this year which means I am improving,” Zachary said.

Zachary said the 200m butterfly was one race he did not expect to medal (bronze). He said it was a competitive line-up and he was doubting himself. “I did not expect a medal...Behind the blocks I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I have Zarek Wilson, I have (Bahamian Nigel) Forbes and those big swimmers. I will take a fourth place, but I will try to get a third place. I went in thinking of the third place and I got it.”

Zachary’s older sister Zoe narrowly missed out on medals in the pool events, but won gold in the girls 16-18 open water 5K.

“The team performed really well actually. We had some great performances like Nikoli Blackman, Zarek Wilson, my brother Zachary Anthony, Liam Carrington. Especially Nikoli Blackman and Liam Carrington, they both broke multiple Carifta records.”

Zoe said TT only had 18 swimmers and it was a valiant effort to place third on the medal standings behind Bahamas and Cayman Islands.

Siewlal won one gold medal and one silver at the meet. He was confident of winning medals but was surprised by his times.

“We perform real good…The coaching staff was very good. I had a lot of fun,” Siewlal said.

TT MEDALLISTS:

GOLD MEDALS: Liam Roberts – boys 13-14 100m breaststroke, boys 13-14 200m breaststroke; Liam Carrington – boys 13-14 800m freestyle, boys 13-14 200m backstroke, boys 13-14 50m backstroke, boys 13-14 100m backstroke; Zarek Wilson – boys 15-17 200m backstroke, boys 15-17 50m backstroke, boys 15-17 50m butterfly, boys 15-17 100m backstroke; boys 13-14 4x100m freestyle; boys 15-17 4x100m freestyle; Nikoli Blackman – boys 15-17 200m freestyle, boys 15-17 50m freestyle, boys 15-17 100m freestyle; Aaron Siewlal – boys 11-12 200m butterfly; Zachary Anthony – boys 15-17 400m IM; boys 13-14 400m medley relay (Liam Carrington, Liam Roberts, Darren Belfon, Christiano Rivas); boys 13-14 800m freestyle relay (Liam Roberts, Darren Belfron, Isaiah Alexander, Liam Carrington); boys 15-17 800m freestyle relay (Nikoli Blackman, Giovanni Rivas, Zachary Anthony, Zarek Wilson); boys 13-14 200m freestyle relay (Darren Belfon, Liam Roberts, Christiano Rivas, Liam Carrington); boys 15-17 200m freestyle relay (Nikoli Blackman, Giovanni Rivas, Zachary Anthony, Zarek Wilson).

SILVER MEDALS: Nikoli Blackman – boys 15-17 100m breaststroke, boys 15-17 50m backstroke, boys 15-17 100m butterfly, boys 15-17 50m butterfly, boys 15-17 50m breaststroke, boys 15-17 200m IM; Anpherne Bernard – boys 13-14 100m breaststroke; Liam Carrington – boys 13-14 400m freestyle; boys 13-14 100m freestyle, boys 13-14 200m freestyle, boys 13-14 50m freestyle, boys 13-14 200m IM; Aaron Siewlal – boys 11-12 400m individual medley (IM); Liam Roberts – boys 13-14 400m IM, boys 13-14 50m breaststroke; boys 15-17 400m medley relay (Zarek Wilson, Nikoli Blackman, Zachary Anthony, Giovanni Rivas).

BRONZE MEDALS: Anpherne Bernard – boys 13-14 200m breaststroke, boys 13-14 50m breaststroke; Darren Belfon – boys 13-14 50m backstroke, boys 13-14 100m butterfly, boys 13-14 50m butterfly, boys 13-14 50m freestyle, boys 13-14 100m backstroke; Zarek Wilson – boys 15-17 50m freestyle, boys 15-17 100m butterfly; Zachary Anthony – boys 15-17 200m butterfly, boys 15-17 800m freestyle, boys 15-17 400m IM; Taylor Marchan – girls 11-12 200m backstroke, girls 11-12 200m IM; Christiano Rivas – boys 13-14 200m butterfly, Nikoli Blackman - boys 15-17 1,500m freestyle.

OPEN WATER SWIM:

GOLD MEDALS: Zoe Anthony (5K girls 16-18), Liam Carrington (5K boys 14-15)

SILVER MEDAL: Amelia Rajack (5K girls 16-18)