THA assemblyman: Plan for goat and crab racing throughout year

CLEAR WINNER: Miriam’s Memory (No.5) led by Callis McLetchie pulls away to win the B CLass in the Buccoo Goat Race at the Buccoo Facility in Tobago on Tuesday. Photo by David Reid

BUCCOO/Mt Pleasant assemblyman Sonny Craig says plans are on stream to have goat and crab racing throughout the year and not just during Easter.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the 95th edition of the Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival at the Buccoo Integrated Facility.

Craig said he was heartened to see how the event has evolved from an activity along the streets of Buccoo to one that is now held in a large facility.

But he observed that owing to its popularity over the years, the goat and crab race festival may also outgrow its current venue.

“Because one of the plans going forward in conjunction with the Goat Owners’ Association is to have this event much more frequently going through the year instead of one mega event during the year,” Craig told spectators.

“As we speak, there are events held around the time of the heritage festival and when the cruise ships come to shore but it would be so much more pleasing if we can have this event maybe on a monthly basis to begin with and watch it grow from strength to strength.”

Craig, who is also the Assistant Secretary in the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, thanked the THA and other sponsors for continuing to support the event.

But he added, “We intend to, over time, minimise our dependence and grow this event to an independent programme that can sustain itself over the long haul.”

Craig also thanked the village council for reviving the festival after the covid19 pandemic.

He said he felt blessed to be the representative for Mt Pleasant and Buccoo, the two villages that host the event annually on Easter Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

In his address, Buccoo Village Council president Keigon Denoon urged patrons to reflect on the festival’s early years and how far it has come.

“Today, we have a $100 million facility dedicated to an event that was birthed right here in this community,” he said.

“Goat and crab racing teaches us that out of adversity comes opportunity because, ladies and gentlemen, this event was birthed as a poor man’s equivalent to horse racing.

“At that time, some of our forefathers could not have afforded to go to horse racing and instead of wallowing in their despair, they became creative, they became innovative. They put their hands to the task and today, 95 years later, we can stand here proudly appreciating what they would have done for us.”

Denoon said people are now forced to do much more with less

“It calls for us to be more creative, more innovative, more dedicated to the task.”

He urged Tobagonians and Buccoo residents, in particular, to preserve the island’s heritage for future generations.

US Ambassador to TT Candace Bond and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine also spoke.

The festival attracted hundreds of spectators, including tourists from various parts of Europe. It began with a colourful street parade along the main street in Buccoo to the facility. It featured characters from the Moriah Ole Time Wedding, jab jabs, gorillas and masqueraders from Chico Chicas and Friends Colour Me Colour.

Music was supplied members of the NLCB Buccooneers and other cultural groups on the island.