Seventh year of unabated crime

THE EDITOR: The crime wave of the Easter weekend was not unexpected, as citizens braced themselves for an assault on their person and property at will, given that the Government has thrown its hands up in the air and abandoned the safety of citizens.

While people were bawling for help, the police were checking drivers' documents. Only last week ACP Winston Maharaj was trying to convince the nation that serious crime was down. Well, what happened last weekend, Maharaj, pickpocketing?

These foolish news conferences that the TTPS holds really irritate me, because it means a new crime wave will follow.

Almost as it was taken from scripture, this is the seventh year of unabated criminal activity, social discord, runaway crime. Meanwhile, all the PNM Government has to show for it are neophyte, clueless ministers who gobble their ill-advised words almost as fast as they vomit them out.

So, I don't expect any seven-year recovery to follow. Where we will end up in terms of a murder toll is anybody's guess.

Someone needs to retire the Police Commissioner and her gender narrative soon, since the people cannot last longer on her request for prayers. The blitz we need is not vehicle licence and insurance checks on the way to Maracas. It is hardcore police intervention, the army included.

We have gone past the facade of youth clubs, of pony rides for budding bandits and sweet talk for miscreants. We are digging our own graves.

This government is obsessed with scapegoats and persecution and don't see the marauding gangs pillaging the nation, because the ministers are protected in their Victorian lifestyles. But every day someone suffers a horrible fate of a robbery, a beating, a home invasion, a rape. If they are lucky, they survive.

All this government does is build a nasty seven-storey edifice with the goodwill of the people.

LINDA S CAPILDEO

St James