Sebastien Byng eyes two Catch tennis titles
SEBASTIEN Byng advanced to two finals in the Catch Junior Tennis tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Wednesday.
Byng, the top seed in the boys Under-18 singles, defeated third-seeded Jamal Alexis 6-0, 7-6 in the semi-finals to seal a place in the final. Byng’s opponent in the final will be Nicholas Ready, as the second-seeded player got past fourth-ranked Tim Pasea 6-0, 6-2.
In the boys Under-21 singles semi-finals, Byng cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over James Sookram. Alexis will have another chance against Byng after beating Ready 6-3, 6-1 in the other semi-finals.
Laura-Li De Gannes Maillard and Eva Pasea progressed to the finals in the girls Under-16 singles category. Maillard won her match against Neila Maraj 6-4, 6-1 and Pasea was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Abigail De Gannes Maillard.
In the boys Under-16 singles semi-finals, Kale Dalla Costa and Zachery Byng booked places in the final. Dalla Costa defeated Deron Dumas in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 and Zachery was a 6-2, 6-1 winner over Daniel Rahaman.
Doubles matches were also contested. The tournament continues on Thursday from 9 am.
Comments
"Sebastien Byng eyes two Catch tennis titles"