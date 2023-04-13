Robinson says no ‘impasse’ with Valsayn residents on crime: We’re working together

A private security guard records information from drivers as they enter Springvale Road, Valsayn South on Wednesday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

CHAIRMAN of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson is assuring there is no “impasse” between Valsayn residents and the corporation when it comes to efforts to ensure their safety. He said he is in communication with the community to discuss the way forward.

This follows a decision taken by Valsayn South residents to erect a security guard booth and barrier at the community’s entrance and hire workers to add another tier of safety.

When Newsday visited on Wednesday security guards were stopping drivers and asking what the reason for their visit was. In some instances, names were taken.

Speaking to Newsday on Thursday, Robinson said the residents wrote to the corporation on February 25 indicating interest in such a move.

Written by North Valsayn Association president Neil Gosine, it said the decision was agreed on based on “the recent spate of criminal activities,” being close to a major highway and “slow response by the TTPS.”

Gosine said data from SWAT showed the team gets over 60 calls per month from residents about suspicious vehicles, petty crimes and brutal home invasions.

The corporation replied on March 6, informing residents a petition and formal letter must be submitted, the relevant stakeholders should be engaged in discussions, a site visit must be done by the corporation’s technical department and after deliberation, the council should pass a motion approving it.

Robinson said he learnt of the guard booth on Easter Monday and his reaction was “one of understanding,” adding that there has been one at Valsayn North’s entrance for several years.

“Some of these concerns are not new to the community and I understand how people feel about crime and criminality in the country and I just want to work with all the stakeholders to bring a resolution that would be able to serve all the stakeholders.”

He said he has sent all the relevant information to his legal team.

“To me, the real issue here is the speed with which we (the corporation) respond to things and not having a greater dialogue with stakeholders. I think that is the lesson in all of this.

“I don’t want to get caught up in what should have happened first, second and third. The newspapers and all the media are filled up with people arguing semantics of situations while the problems we all face as citizens persist.”

He said crime remains a concern of his and he empathises with all victims, adding that he has lost family members to gun violence in recent years.

“There is no impasse between the regional corporation and the residents of Valsayn. It is not a combative relationship. We are working to find the solution.”