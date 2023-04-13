Petrostates to critical minerals states: the battery arms race

A wallbox electrical system used to charge a Mini Cooper SE which is available in TT. - ROGER JACOB

Brendon James

“There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.” ― Vladimir Ilyich Lenin.

This is an applicable quote for our time and lived experience today. There is a significant argument to be made that the long arc of the energy industry is moving toward electrification. The culmination of the increase in the deployment of wind, solar, geothermal power generation technology, and electric vehicles has been a part of this story.

Ember – a non-profit, independent energy analyst organisation based in the UK – reports that for the first time ever, wind and solar contributed to 10 per cent of the global electricity generation. A 2022 report by the World Economic Forum and says that in a single week in 2021 more electric cars were sold than in all of 2012.

This would have been achieved through government policy support, innovative market design, and technology improvement in terms of power capacity, reliability, and cost reduction. Ten per cent may not be seen as significant but if this is considered in the current policy environment, exponential growth is expected in the next few decades. Some can argue that even with these shifts happening, carbon-intensive energy sources such as coal consumption also rose significantly during the last few years in Asia and Europe for complex reasons not limited to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

However, a major challenge to this point of view is that the coal being utilised currently in many markets is expensive to produce (notwithstanding the pollution externalities) and consume when compared to clean energy sources. The cost makes the current trend not economically sustainable in the medium to long term.

These trends must be understood in the context of an environment of even more aggressive policy support in developing countries that will supercharge deployment in the post-covid economy. Some notable examples are three pieces of legislation passed in the US (namely, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS Act) that will channel billions of dollars into clean energy deployment and technology development. The Inflation Reduction Act alone allocates $369 billion toward climate change-related initiatives, including making buildings more energy efficient and resilient, increasing the adoption of electric vehicles, and cleaning up the water supply. The Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act and the CHIPS Act has allocations of $500 billion and $67 billion respectively which are to be used to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to US soil (Michelson 2022). The private capital expected to follow this public investment will be in the trillions of dollars.

This legislative agenda is bringing back US manufacturing with incentives that are shifting global investment in the private sector. The European Union has its own stimulus industrial policy which will help swing the flow of investment in energy to sustainable sources. The focus of the European Union has been responding with protectionist policies that offer “carrots” or incentives rather than “sticks” in terms of restricting business activities regarding the transition and their greenhouse gas impact. The footprint of these industrial policies will be a significant influence globally. It is already creating an interesting dynamic in global trade where companies are making their investment decisions aligning with these legislative certainties. Europe, rattled by the Inflation Reduction Act and other US legislation as aforementioned, has passed its own legislation called the Green New Deal Industrial Plan. Other countries will shift their investment and growth strategies and build these sectors to take advantage of the favourable incentives in the large consumer markets of both the US and Europe. There is however one assumption that is being made here – the availability of critical materials needed to facilitate this growth. We may be at the dawn of a shift toward critical minerals needed for solar, wind, and battery technologies that are imperative for the future energy economy. This has created a realisation among many companies and countries, and a figurative arms race, to secure supplies and develop refining capacity and technical capabilities to utilise these minerals in the new clean energy systems.

The rise of battery technology

“Analysis by the McKinsey Battery Insights team projects that the entire lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery chain, from mining through recycling, could grow by over 30% annually from 2022 to 2030, when it would reach a value of more than $400 billion and a market size of 4.7 TWh.” McKinsey (2023).

Based on the most common battery chemistry, the main minerals that are being used in battery manufacturing are lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, and graphite. The challenges with producing each of these critical minerals are all rooted in global mining capacity and refining capabilities. China currently leads the globe in terms of rare earth mining capacity and has long-term supply contracts to support its battery industry. China is also one of the largest producers of graphite in the world along with Turkey.

China’s dominance in this space has triggered developing and developed nations to begin developing their own mining capability and refining capability but it will take many years to scale capacity without investment. The challenge with cobalt is that over 70 per cent of the world’s supply comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo and there have been issues of human-rights abuses with "artisanal miners" in the production system. Some manufacturers, like Tesla, have adopted lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistries to remove cobalt from their battery manufacturing process and thereby sacrificing battery energy density capabilities.

Other countries that will be power brokers in the new battery energy space are South Africa, Australia, and Brazil for manganese; Australia, Indonesia, and Brazil for nickel; and Chile, Australia, and Argentina for lithium. Most counties providing these raw materials will grow in prominence and will have some influence in terms of the global energy space. It is too early to map the impact of these countries’ influences globally, but traditional petrostates may not have the same geopolitical power base as demand grows for these new sources of energy. It will make global trade, economic and political relations extremely complex and interesting as power shifts.

The questions now are: How can other industrial economies be part of this battery arms race? How can they position themselves to also benefit from this shift? Recycling critical earth metals is an option to create value for a developing country that did not win the “geological lottery” in terms of critical minerals deposits. McKinsey has identified that 30 per cent of global lithium can be supplied by recycling end-of-life battery technology. Other critical minerals can also be recycled. This is a huge opportunity for countries who want to be part of this growth industry. It has been identified that a crucial pillar for the energy transition must be circular economy industrial development. Traditional oil and gas resources cannot by their nature be recycled. There is an opportunity here and nations must quickly identify their unique human resource capabilities and create a business environment to encourage this type of innovation. Recycling facilities of these kinds can pay significant dividends and bring in direct foreign exchange and investment to developed and developing countries in the next few decades. The last question is this: Can this be an option for TT?

Brendon James is a sustainable energy and risk management professional who has worked in the energy industry for more than 20 years. His experience spans the entire energy value chain having spent time working in the upstream, downstream, and regulatory aspects of the business. This combination gives him a unique perspective on safety and risk, economics, and solutions to complex issues.