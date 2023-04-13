Offshore worker's heartbreak after losing girlfriend, unborn baby in fatal car crash

Accident victim Chavelle Mitcham, right, with her sister Crystal in happier times. Chavelle, who was five-months preganant, died in an accident on Wednesday. Her unborn baby also did not make it. -

HEARTBROKEN.

That is the one word Dwayne Douglas used to sum up his feelings, after his girlfriend of four years, Chavelle Mitcham, and their unborn baby perished in a road traffic accident on Wednesday morning.

Douglas said he had no idea when he hugged and kissed Mitcham and her baby bump before he left for his off-shore job last Saturday, it would have been their last physical show of affection.

He said she was asleep at their Harmony Hall, San Fernando home, when he woke her to say, what he now knows, was their final goodbye.

“I could not leave without telling her I was going. I told her I loved her, to be safe and to take care of herself and our baby. She said she loved me and to be safe and message her as soon as I got to my location.”

They continued to message each other over the next few days, but the message he received from an eyewitness to the 7.45 am accident, who located him via Facebook after looking up her profile and seeing her status, was not the kind of message he was expecting.

Especially when he had spoken to her just two hours before, at 5.15 am, and sent her a message to have a safe and productive day.

He got on the first flight back on land, after he was informed she had died when her red Suzuki Swift ran off the road, struck a light pole and landed on its hood after someone gave her “a bad drive.”

Mitcham, 28, was on her way to her job at Super Pharm, Aranguez when she tried to avoid a collision after another driver cut in front of her vehicle, causing her to lose control.

“She was the best. I am not saying that because she was my girlfriend. She had a heart of gold.”

Douglas who has a daughter from a previous relationship, said they were looking forward to their addition, “to complete our perfect family.”

He said she had some fertility challenges so being told she had finally conceived was the happiest moment of her life.

Although the sex was to be ascertained during a doctor’s visit this Saturday, he said they were both expecting a boy and had even named him Nicholai.

“She loved that name. This baby would have completed our perfect family because I already have a girl who lived with us most of the time and loved “Chavy”. That is the pet name we used for her.”

Mitcham’s sister, Crystal, a calypsonian who sings under the sobriquet “Sexy C”, confirmed that she suffered with polycystic ovaries and was overjoyed to become a mother.

She said they were very close and Mitcham did her makeup whenever she graced the stage.

Crystal said Mitcham was previously employed at Super Pharm, Gulf View, La Romaine but was recently promoted to a position at the Aranguez location, hence the reason she was on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, in the vicinity of Couva when the accident occurred.

She was uncertain about the new position, her sister, who had dreams of becoming a doctor, held. Her boyfriend said she had a brilliant mind.

Crystal said she before she left on Wednesday morning, “she was hesitant, you know like she did not really want to go to work. Her office told her she could have taken the day off, but she decided to go.

“She even left later than usual, but I guess that was her destiny.”

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed at the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) next week.

Douglas said funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised but more than likely it would take place in Point Fortin where she is originally from.