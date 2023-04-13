Man freed of choking charge

File photo -

A Tobago man accused of attempting to choke his estranged girlfriend in 2021 has been discharged by a Scarborough magistrate on a no-case submission.

Senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan held that the prosecution failed to prove its case against Joel Cooper.

Three witnesses testified for the prosecution alleging that Cooper attempted to choke his victim in October 2021, by grabbing her neck.

It was argued by the police, who prosecuted the case, that Cooper’s intention was to render his victim incapable of resisting.

After the alleged incident, the victim reported the matter to the police and Cooper was eventually charged with attempt to choke, an offence made out under section 15 of the Offences Against the Person Act, which carries a penalty of 15 years, if convicted.

Cooper denied choking his alleged victim, only admitting he did have his hand on her neck.

Cooper was represented by attorney Azim Walters.