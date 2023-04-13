Leonce attends sustainable housing forum in Argentina

Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce.

Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce represented this country at a sustainable housing forum in Argentina on Monday and Tuesday.

A release on Wednesday said Leonce attended the Forum of Ministers and High-Level Authorities on Housing and Urban Development in Latin America and the Caribbean in Buenos Aires. The forum is also known by its Spanish acronym MINURVI. The theme of this year’s ministerial conference was: Funding for Climate Change Mitigation in Urban Settlements.

“The forum reviewed advances to address housing deficits, the challenges of climate change and the strengthening of sustainable construction and the housing value chain,” Leonce said, after his participation in discussions, inter alia, on a fund for regional financing for sustainable housing.

MINURVI also examined green and resilient housing in Latin America and the Caribbean.

He further stated: “The forum explored the possibility of a fund for regional financing, which would contribute to projects and programmes to positively impact climate change resilience and greenhouse gas reduction in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Leonce said: “As a caring government that leaves no one behind, we must do all that we can to collaborate and learn from other countries’ successes and failures.”

Such insights would assist in achieving one of the aims of the National Development Strategy 2016-2030/Vision 2030 to provide adequate and affordable housing for citizens and the global objective of sustainable development.

In addition to innovative construction practices, green infrastructure and building resilience to climate change, the forum also highlighted new initiatives and opportunities which clean energy and energy efficiency provide, while further stimulating the economy.

Several countries including Barbados, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Belize, and Costa Rica also participated in MINURVI 2023.