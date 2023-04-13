Fire ravages two homes, leaves four homeless, three injured

A man walks past the apartment building gutted by fire which left four people homeless at Southern Main Road, La Romaine on Thursday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THREE of four elderly people whose homes were destroyed by fire in La Romaine, on Thursday, are presently warded at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) for burn injuries.

Brian Branka, 61, Christopher Branka, 60, Yasmine Mohammed, 50 were burnt on their heads, hands and backs, as they attempted to escape from their burning home.

The other victim, Pamela Teelucksingh, 58, who lived next door in a tenanted apartment which was partially destroyed, is thanking God for life.

Fire of an unknown origin ravaged the two homes at Southern Main Road, La Romaine, on Thursday morning, while the occupants slept.

The Brankas and Mohammed who shared the three- bedroom, two storey concrete and wooden structure, retired to their bedrooms around 8 pm, on Wednesday.

They awoke to the smell of smoke around, 2.45 am on Thursday. They told police they observed flames emanating from a western end of their home.

They managed to escape with their lives, but were unable to save anything.

The flames quickly spread to the northern side of the building, igniting Teelucksingh’s home, located next door.

Teelucksingh told Newsday while she was thankful to be alive, she needed help to recover.

She said she too was awakened by the stifling smoke and heat coming from flames in the washing area on the ground floor of the building.

She said the Brankas and Mohammed were asleep and neighbours had to bang on the galvanised-fence around their home to get them up and out of the building.

They were not able to save their dogs which perished in the blaze.

Teelucksingh was able to save her kittens and her vehicle.

Neither properties were insured.

FSSO Jackson and officers of the Mon Repos Fire Station responded and extinguished the blaze.

Also visiting the scene were TTEC police and supervisor S Ramdath.

PCs Jagroop and Cabera of the San Fernando CID also visited the scene, and met with first responders PC Maynard and officers from the La Romaine police post and PC Figaro of ERP141. Crime scene investigators also processed and photographed the area.

Several people were interviewed, the police said and PC Cabera is continuing investigations.