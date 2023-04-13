Cummings: Government providing opportunities, not handouts

Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings at the CRISP launch in Chaguanas on Wednesday. Photo by Lincoln Holder

YOUTH Development and Natrional Service Minister Foster Cummings said Government is not giving handouts to young people but opportunities for their development.

Cummings made these comments at the launch of CRISP, an air conditioning and refrigeration programme at the NESC Technical Institute, Woodford Lodge, Chaguanas on Wednesday.

Referring to some recent interactions he had with young people in different communities, Cummings said some of them mistakenly believe that “badjohnism” can carry them through life.

“They (believe) they are supposed to bully their way, at the expense of others to get through.”

He also recalled some young people asking what the Government is doing for them.

Cummings response to that question was simple

“The Government is not interested in giving you a handout.”

But he said Government is prepared to provide young people with opportunities to improve themselves and help them find meaningful employment.

“We have a responsibility to provide for those are not of that view, an opportunity to train yourself, get certified and to be able to improve your circumstances, for your own benefit and for the benefit of your family.”

This is why the ministry is in the process of reopening youth apprenticeship centres throughout TT.

Tobago, Chaguaramas and El Dorado are some of the locations where this is happening.

Cummings also reminded his audience that the ministry has launched a youth agriculture initiative, to encourage young people to find sustainable employment in agriculture.

The ministry is also partnering with organisations like the NESC, UTT and UWI to develop programmes to train young people in a variety of skills.

Cummings said, “It’s all designed to make sure that throughout TT we provide opportunities for young people.”

He added, “Those who do not want the opportunities is a different story.”