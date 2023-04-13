Court slams cops over missing witness as human-trafficking case falls apart

THE Judiciary has sought to provide the public with the reasons for a court discharging four men of human-trafficking charges in March.

In a release, the Judiciary released the ruling of the Chief Magistrate in the case involving Jose Raphael Sorzano Perez, with dual citizenship in TT and Venezuela; Keron Pascal; Shaquille Noel and Judah James, all of Diego Martin on March 23.

It said it was doing so to bring “clarity on the matter " to the public.”

Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle discharged the men after dismissing an application by the prosecution to tender the alleged victim’s statements into evidence because the police were unable to find her. In her ruling, she was highly critical of the police.

The State’s evidence suggested the victim, a Venezuelan minor, entered Trinidad illegally, in 2019, but was forced into prostitution.

On October 2, 2019, the victim was arrested at a house in Diego Martin by officers of the Western Division. One man was arrested there while the others were held at different locations in the district.

In its application, the prosecution listed a number of steps to locate the victim who had run away from a safe house since May 10, 2021, without success. The defence objected to the application because the steps taken by the police were “inadequate, irrelevant and incomprehensible.”

In her ruling, Earle-Caddle said the court was of the view that the prosecution’s steps to locate the witness fell woefully short of what was reasonable. “The investigations were inadequate and unacceptable. Thus the prosecution has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that all reasonable steps were taken to locate this witness.”

Earle-Caddle said while not “all” steps needed to be taken to locate the witness, “reasonable” ones were anticipated in the quest to find her.

As she analysed the evidence, Earle-Caddle said the victim’s address in Venezuela was known to the police as well as her parents and siblings’ names. She also referred to other Venezuelans with whom she interacted as well as her ex-boyfriend in Venezuela. Earle-Caddle said it was “ludicrous” they were not contacted by the police to find the witness.

She said the witness used phones, laptops, tablets and other electronic devices allegedly belonging to the accused and frequented “little shops” in the area.

“Is it too farfetched to expect the complainant to seek the assistance of the cybercrime unit and the internet provider/s to extract sites visited, check the metadata of photographs etc. to obtain contemporaneous connections to these profiles? I don’t believe so.”

The chief magistrate also said the police’s doctor examined her in October 2019, and another in July 2020. Personnel from the Venezuelan embassy also spoke to her on March 10, 2021, and provided identity confirmation documents.

“The court does not expect every henhouse, whorehouse, outhouse, HDC house, fashion house or clothing store, bar or restaurant or brothel to be searched, but at least the places with which there was some element of a connection.”

Sixteen statements were given by the witness who was said to be “extremely co-operative,” and also formed a bond with a victim support officer.

“...What enquires were made of these victim support officers by their colleagues in the TTPS? NONE.”

She said checks were made in two areas once on February 21, 2022, and four more another time. She said the court did not know the connection to at least three of the areas but the other places were checked once in March 2022.

“The Children’s Authority and Anti Kidnapping Unit were informed and what was done? We do not know. What connection could possibly exist with the Ministry of Works and Transport? We do not know, but checks were made there along with the Ministry of Legal Affairs, for the date of birth of a Venezuelan national, the Immigration Department for her travel records, (were these applicable in this case?), prisons and the hospitals,” the magistrate said in her ruling.

She said apart from not contacting victim support officers, the magistrate said the police also did not contact or interview the witness’s friends nor was there surveillance of the home of the person identified as “the boss.”

She also said none of the residents from three state homes was interviewed but a 72-year-old caretaker from one of them was questioned.

“What prevented the complainant or any other officer from speaking with other residents to further the enquiries to locate (the witness).”

She also said the girl “appeared to have limed or hung out at the basketball court at night.”

“In fact, all or most of her movements appeared to be at night. Was any surveillance done at the basketball court? Was there any night patrol at all? The answer to both questions is NO.

“Was any surveillance paid to [area 3], (which she said she knew well)? No. (The witness was an illegal immigrant who had not collected her registration documents.

“Did anyone check the Immigration Detention Centre or the Living Water Community? No, neither was checked. The document from immigration was in response to whether she had a passport from Trinidad and her travel details. Is this applicable to an illegal immigrant who is not in receipt of registration documents? No.”

Instead, she said enquiries were made from a fruit/vegetable vendor.

“What was the connection? The absurdity is tantamount to the defence’s observation that the police ought to have conducted searches at restaurants and bars known to employ or engage the services of young Venezuelan nationals. Because of the number of establishments that fit this description, the Court did not find this prudent nor to be a reasonable step.”

Earle-Caddle said the offences for which the court was enquiring were “heinous” if true but the “apparent lackadaisical, half-hearted and nonchalant approach by the police and, I dare say, the state agencies must be strongly condemned.

“This case pertains to a child in need, a victim of human trafficking. Yet the search for her commenced more than a year after her disappearance! Do we even know whether she ran away or was kidnapped?"

Earle-Caddle continued, “What measures were put in place to secure her attendance with the full knowledge of her proclivity to abscond? More importantly, what measures were put in place to ensure and preserve her well-being?

“What were these fancy-named highly qualified child advocates and victim support officers doing for this child who had described the harrowing experience of how she had arrived in Trinidad.”

She said it was not for the police to begin to look for witnesses when the prosecution sought to file applications such as the one they filed in this case.

“NOTHING was done, however, between May 2021 and February 2022 to locate this missing child.

“The excuses forthcoming for nothing substantial being done in 2022 were primarily that the complainant stated she had gone on vacation leave and the anti-kidnapping squad was stricken with covid19. To add insult to injury, the complainant had the audacity to bemoan the lack of sufficient time to complete enquiries even though she had had knowledge of her disappearance since May 2021.”

She said the victim was not a “fugitive from the law in the strict sense and the court did not expect the police to comply with the instructions of the US marshall character portrayed by Tommy Lee Jones.

“The court expects that the police or whoever undertakes the care of prospective witnesses to keep in touch with and be alive to the witnesses' needs now more than ever before…

“...The investigations were inadequate and unacceptable,” the chief magistrate said as she dismissed the State’s application to use the victim’s statement in the case.

The four men had been charged by WPC Rodriguez of the Counter-Trafficking Unit with Trafficking in Children contrary to Section 18(1) (a) and (b) of the Trafficking in Persons Act Chapter 12:10 for recruiting, transporting, receiving or harbouring a child in TT for the purposes of exploitation.

James was also charged under the Children’s Act with allegedly having sex with the minor and he was also discharged on that allegation.

The Judiciary also said the records showed no evidence that the child was made a ward of the court as required by the Children’s Authority Act when a child is taken into care.

In a separate ruling involving similar circumstances, a judge of the Family Court Division was also highly critical of the Children’s Authority failure to adhere to its statutory duty, eight months after nine female minors were held by police in April 2022.