Arima businessman: Crime is about vice, not lack of opportunities

UNIPET Dealer and Hi-way Express Service Station Owner Reval Chattergoon, at one of the pumps during the official opening of the station, Corner of Ramgoolie Street and Southern Main Road, Curepe on Wednesday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

FORMER head of the Arima Business Association Reval Chattergoon believes there are too many opportunities for both young people and adults in this country for them to need to turn to a life of crime.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony for a new Unipet gas station in Curepe – at the corner of Ramgoolie Trace and the Southern Main Road – on Wednesday afternoon.

He was speaking about the importance of community building, which he said is a passion of his.

But he said his industry, like many others, also face issues including crime.

He said the programmes made available for the public to "are still not being taken up as they (the government) want them to be.

"Crime is not about a lack of opportunities – it is about vice. Sorry to say. It is about doing something I can get away with.

"Thousands of programmes are put in place for youths and adults who want to build themselves," he said, adding that some programmes facilitate people up to age 35.

He called on the police to do more to identify "criminal elements," and give the same energy they put towards speeding and drunk drivers to more serious crimes.

"I will continue to volunteer my time and effort in terms of national security."

He said it is no longer about crime being "your" problem or "my" problem.