2nd man charged for 2019 murder

A 25-year-old man has appeared before a Chaguanas Magistrate, charged with the 2019 murder of Rakesh Ashook Benny. He is the second person charged with this murder.

A police press release on Thursday said that Darius Pelchier of Longdenville appeared before Magistrate Adrian Darmanie on Tuesday. The matter was adjourned to May 1.

Benny, 38, of Longdenville, was found dead in a partially burnt vehicle at Depot Road on August 3, 2019. He was last seen alive by relatives around 5 am that day in the vicinity of the Chaguanas taxi stand, where he plied his private car for hire along the Longdenville and Chaguanas routes.

Investigations into the incident were supervised by Supt Sean Dhilpaul.

With the assistance of the Immigration Division, a male suspect was deported from Grenada on April 7 and arrested by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three and the Special Investigations Unit.

Pelchier was charged with the offence by PC Jaggesar of the HBI Region Three, on Friday April 7, on the advice of Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

Renaldo Gibbons was previously charged for Benny's murder on January 9, 2020. Gibbons and Pelchier are both to return to court on May 1.