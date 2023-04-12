Tobago man shot over Easter weekend dies at hospital

Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill, Tobago.

A TOBAGO man, who was shot over the Easter weekend, has died at hospital.

Lynch Bovell, 49, of Sesame Street, Bethel, died at the Scarborough General Hospital on Tuesday night, after being shot on April 8.

Police said around 12.20 am, Bovell was liming with some friends on the side of the road near to his home when a masked man came out of some bushes, pointed a gun at him and fired several shots.

A passer-by later found him with several wounds about his body.

Bovell was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, the suspect held in connection with the death of Alex “Papa” Cooper, who was also shot on Sunday, is still being interrogated by police. He was arrested around 5.15pm and taken to the Roxborough Police Station.

Cooper, 22, who lived at Hart Lane, Government House Road, was unemployed.

Residents reported hearing an explosion around 6.20 am and contacted the police.

The man’s body was later discovered slumped over a drain near to the Logwood Park cemetery.

A district medical officer viewed the body around 10.40 am and ordered its removal to the Scarborough Mortuary. The body was identified by the victim’s sister Tricia Cooper.