Mt Pleasant village sports returns after three-year absence

Children have fun with the maypole at Mt Pleasant Sports and Family Day on Easter Monday. - Photo by David Reid

A maypole competition was introduced to the Carnbee/Mt Pleasant sports day to attract more young people, says president of the Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Community Council Henry Smith.

He was speaking at the event at the Mt Pleasant Recreational Grounds on Easter Monday as the event returned after a three-year absence owing to the covid19 pandemic restrictions.

“In rejuvenating our sports, the idea of the maypole came into play and it comes with its own style, culture and creativity. Showcasing the maypole, would attract schools, youth groups and even dancers.”

He said attractive prizes were offered to encourage more people to participate and was looking forward to the increased numbers in the future.

“The maypole will remain on our programme for a long time.”

Henry said there were some challenges during the preparation stages “especially with the ambience here and the pavilion" but lauded the efforts of the area's representative Sonny Craig in getting the job done.

The event also featured an Easter bonnet parade, competitive track and field events, a tug-of-war competition for the protective services as well as popular local novelty games like the egg and spoon and three-legged races and the star attraction of the goat race.

Patrons had a choice of food from dishes like crab and dumpling, pork and provision, stewed Tobago pigeon peas, souse, sweets and ever-popular boiled corn and other delights.

This year's special guest Barbara Baynes was recognised for her contribution to the council and the community. Baynes is the principal of the Early Childhood Care Centre in the community. She has also served on the village council as secretary, assistant secretary and public relations officer in the past. She currently serves as the welfare officer.