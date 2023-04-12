Merissa Aguilleira honoured by TTCB for MCC life membership

TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath, right, presents a plaque to former West Indies captain Merissa Aguilleira. -

FORMER West Indies and Trinidad and Tobago women’s cricket captain Merissa Aguilleira, has been described as an icon whose exploits are worthy of emulation.

Aguilleira continues to receive accolades after being named by the prestigious MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) in England in their 2023 cohort of honorary life members.

The ex-wicketkeeper/batter is the first West Indian woman to be given the honour by the custodians of the former governing body for world cricket whose headquarters is the famous Lord’s ground in London.

On Easter Monday, Aguilleira was the recipient of a surprise present of a plaque presented by TTCB boss and new Cricket West Indies vice president Azim Bassarath, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Present were Arjoon Ramlal, first vice president of the TTCB; its general Secretary Altaf Baksh; president of the TT Women’s Cricket Association Ann Browne-John; members of the national Under-19 women's team; and under-19 Leewards women team participating in the triangular series with Barbados.

Ramlal lauded the accomplishments of Aguilleira and traced her humble background growing up and learning the game in the rural village of Moruga.

He said her perseverance and resilience is greatly admired and she had done much to place the West Indies women cricketers on the world map, consistently leading the team to the highest levels from 2015 to 2019.

“She has left her mark regionally and internationally and remains, after her retirement, a valued mentor serving to motivate young women cricketers,” said Ramlal.

Also speaking at the impromptu function was Baksh who noted Aguilliera won an ICC World Cup winners’ medal and finished the game with more than 100 dismissals behind the stumps.

Baksh said the TTCB needs more Merissa Aguilleiras to make an input in nurturing and developing young talent as she did as a coach of the successful Trinbago Knight Riders women's team in the inaugural W/CPL last season.