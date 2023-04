Hail Trinidad and Tobago’s Carifta Games medallists

TT’s 4x400m under-20 boys react after claiming Carifta silver. -

Trinidad and Tobago finished the 2023 Carifta Games with 22 medals at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. The haul saw TT place third overall, behind Jamaica and Bahamas, respectively. Here are the TT medallists:

GOLD MEDALS

Imani Matthew – boys Under-17 long jump

Girls Under-17 4x100m - Symhony Patrick, Kaori Robley, Kaziah Peters, Alexxe Henry

Tafari Waldon – boys Under-20 5,000m

Nathan Cumberbatch – boys Under-20 800m

Sanaa Frederick – girls Under-20 200m

SILVER MEDALS

Dorian Charles – boys Under-20 javelin

Peyton Winter – girls Under-17 shot put

Kaleb Campbell – boys Under-17 high jump

Janae De Gannes – girls Under-20 long jump

Gianna Paul – girls heptathlon open

Girls Under-20 4x100m - Reneisha Andrews, Janae De Gannes, Sanaa Frederick, Sole Frederick

Girls Under-20 4x400m - Keneisha Shelbourne, Sanaa Frederick, Sole Frederick, Natasha Fox

Boys Under-20 4x400m - Cyril Summer, Nakiel Denoon, Joshua Mascall, Nathan Cumberbatch

BRONZE MEDALS

Jaidi James – boys Under-20 high jump

Alexxe Henry – girls Under-17 100m

Sanaa Frederick – girls Under-20 100m

Brandon Leacock – boys Under-17 800m

Keneisha Shelbourne – girls Under-20 high jump

Stefan Camejo – boys Under-20 800m

Boys Under-17 4x100m - Trevaughn Stewart, Kadeem Chinapoo, Immani Matthew, Jaden Clement

Boys Under-20 4x100m - Keone John, Joshua Mascall, Jordan Noel, Michael Jack

Boys Under-17 4x400m - Jaden Clement, Diyonte Thomas, Brandon Leacock, Makaelan Woods