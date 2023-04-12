Da Silva named a skipper for Headley-Weekes tri-series

Trinidad and Tobago's Joshua Da Silva plays a shot against Barbados Pride at the Queen's Park Oval last month. FILE PHOTO -

Trinidad and Tobago wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva has been named a captain for the upcoming Headley-Weekes Tri-Series. Cricket West Indies (CWI) men’s selection panel on Wednesday named the squads for the series, which will also feature the West Indies Academy.

Team Headley – named in honour of former Jamaican batsman George Headley – will be captained by Da Silva. Team Weekes – named in honour of ex-Barbadian opener Sir Everton Weekes – will be led by Alick Athanaze, the left-handed top-order batter.

The two teams have been drawn from the leading performers in the 2023 West Indies Championship and those deemed to be on the fringe of the Test team.

Additionally, CWI named the teams to provide further first-class opportunities to the best performers from the West Indies Championship in a competitive and intense setting, as well as opportunities for players whom the selectors believe would benefit from playing red-ball cricket as West Indies prepare for the upcoming “A” Team tour of Bangladesh and the two-Test series against India at home.

Team Headley and Team Weekes will play against each other and against the West Indies Academy in the three-match series running from April 19 to May 6, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua. All three matches have been awarded first-class status. The West Indies Academy was unveiled last year and played the CG United Super50 tournament last November.

Yeam Weekes boasts Athanaze, who was the leading batter in the West Indies Championship with 647 runs, which included two centuries; left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, the second-highest wicket-taker with 28 wickets; as well as Jahmar Hamilton, who was the joint leading keeper with 19 dismissals.

Team Headley will feature experienced left-hander Darren Bravo, who was the second highest run-scorer in the West Indies Championship with 446 runs which included two centuries; fast bowler Akeem Jordan, who was third highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in four matches; as well as Tevyn Walcott, who was the joint leading keeper with 19 dismissals.

Lead selector Desmond Haynes said: “Following the conclusion of the West Indies Championship, we are pleased to have more first-class matches on the calendar. This is a great initiative and will provide our players with more opportunities as we look ahead to the very important Test series against India later in the year as well as ‘A’ Team matches. We looked at everyone who was available, and we came up with teams who will be very competitive and push each other.”

CWI said Shai Hope was selected for the series but was given permission to represent Yorkshire in the English County Championship. Rahkeem Cornwall and Shane Dowrich made themselves unavailable for selection.

All matches in the Headley Weekes Tri-Series will be streamed live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel with live scorecards and ball-by-ball scoring on the Windiescricket.com live match centre.

FULL SQUADS

Team Headley: Joshua Da Silva (captain), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Chaim Holder, Akeem Jordan, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kieran Powell, Tevyn Walcott.

Team Weekes: Alick Athanaze (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Jahmar Hamilton, Brandon King, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Veerasammy Permaul, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Devon Thomas.

West Indies Academy: Kevlon Anderson, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Bishop, Teddy Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Joshua James, Johann Layne, Kirk McKenzie, Ashmead Nedd, Kelvin Pitman, Keagan Simmons,Ramon Simmonds, Kevin Wickham, Nyeem Young.

MATCH SCHEDULE

All matches to be played at CCG, Antigua

Match 1: Team Headley v West Indies Academy (April 19-22)

Match 2: Team Weekes v West Indies Academy (April 26-29)

Match 3: Team Weekes v Team Headley (May 3-6)