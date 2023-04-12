Akil Campbell pleased after 'successful' Easter Grand Prix

TT's Akil Campbell -

Trinidad and Tobago elite cyclist Akil Campbell is satisfied with his golden performances at the annual TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) Easter Grand Prix last weekend.

The competition was held over three days, from April 7-9, with the first two days featuring International Cycling Union (UCI) Class II events at the newly refurbished Skinner Park in San Fernando, and the UCI Class I racing on the final day at the National Cycling Centre in Couva.

Campbell, 27, racked up an impressive five wins over the long weekend – claiming gold in the Elite Men’s Elimination Omnium, the Elite Men’s Points Omnium, the Elite Men’s Tempo Omnium, the Men’s International 33-lap race and the Men’s International ten-lap race.

His also finished second in the International Cyclist Union (UCI) Elimination race.

The experienced Campbell was the most impressive local rider and gave the home fans something to cheer for each day.

In an interview with Newsday, Campbell said, “For me, it was successful meet. My main objective was to win the (Elimination) Omnium, which I did. (Victory in) any other event was just a plus.”

Campbell said he didn’t prepare for this competition, but has been training on the weekend. "Sunday was the only day that I had to be full-on ready to race. On the other days, I was, pretty much, just riding.”

With the Easter Grand Prix being second cycling competition at Skinner Park since it was closed for refurbishment in 2019, Campbell said he was delighted to be back at the iconic arena. “It was pretty cool to be back racing in Skinner Park. (However), it (the competition) wasn’t like the years before in the sense that there was more competition and more international riders (previously). It’s just different now.”

The TT cyclist was pleased to continue earning points towards Paris 2023 Olympic qualification. Campbell said qualifying is his main goal for the rest of 2023.

The endurance rider will be back in action for the third edition of the UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Canada, which is scheduled for April 20-23. Having won the men’s elimination in 2021, he will seek to use all of his experience and expertise to bring home another title.