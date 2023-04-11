Yet another home invasion – this time in Debe

BEATEN: A close-up photo shows the bruises near the eye of this youngster who was beaten by bandits during a home-invasion in Aranguez. There were at least three home-invasions over the past week, with the latest taking place on Tuesday morning in Debe. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

Southern Division police were searching for five men who stole a steel safe which contained an undisclosed amount of money during yet another home-invasion which was also followed by a break in at the victims' family’s business in Debe on Tuesday.

A police report said the incident happened around 3.20 am at Toiz wit Noiz, an automotive parts store at SS Erin Road. The store is located at the front of a property while the owner's living quarters are located to the back of the property.

The businessman and his wife were not at home at the time. However, their children, aged 13 and 11, as well as the man's parents, who are in their 60s, were at home when the criminals came calling.

The report said five gunmen went to the veranda on the first floor of the house and pried opened a door. They ransacked the house and stole the safe as well as other personal items including a quantity of jewellery.

The couple and their grandchildren locked themselves in a room and waited for the gunmen to leave.

The gunmen also broke into the businessplace to the front of the property and stole a number of items.

They loaded the safe and other items into a silver-coloured Hyundai car outfitted with false license plates. They then sped off.

Southern Division police were alerted, and despite searching for the suspects, no one was arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

There have been several home-invasions in the country over the past few days.

On Sunday, an elderly couple was badly beaten in their Bejucal Road, Cunupia home. Central Division police later arrested two suspects, a 22-year-old man from Port of Spain and a 21-year-old man from Freeport.

Also on Sunday, at around 8 pm, six men entered a house at Ramlal Street in Aranguez and started to beat a family, including an elderly couple and their 15-year-old grandson.

The men also robbed the family of a quantity of cash, jewellery, cell phones and other items. North Eastern Division Task Force and Barataria CID police responded and arrested six men.

Reports are the police saw the getaway SUV crash into a wall and the occupants hurriedly getting out and running off. On giving chase, the police were fired on and returned gunfire. A suspect was found later bleeding from gunshot wounds and a Glock pistol was seized.

He was taken to hospital but died a short while later.

Police received a tip-off and intercepted two vehicles, arresting five men who matched the descriptions of the criminals who attacked the family in Aranguez. The five remain in custody assisting police with their investigations.