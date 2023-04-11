[UPDATED] Freeport biker dies after plunging off a steep hill

DEAD: Liston Bhal of Couva who died after falling from a steep hill in Brasso while riding his bicycle on Sunday morning. - Lincoln Holder

Before losing consciousness, 59-year-old biker Liston "Broadway" Bhal managed to tell relatives about "a little girl" who came to his rescue after he plunged off a steep hill in Brasso on Sunday morning.

Bhal told them she remained at his side until ambulance personnel arrived.

That little girl turned out to be 33-year-old Alicia Kim Alexander of Caparo Valley Brasso Road, who lives not too far from where he fell after trying to negotiate a corner while riding his bike.

"He said a little girl saw him and stayed with him. He said other villagers tried to help him. When we got the news, the ambulance had already left with him and was heading to the Chaguanas health centre. We have not yet gotten a chance to meet this child, but we would love to meet her," Bhal’s son Rajif Bhal told Newsday.

Bhal, the father of four and grandfather of two, from Freeport, died at 2.05 am on Easter Monday at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was being treated for multiple injuries.

Bhal worked as a mason and construction worker. On Tuesday, his grieving son Rajif spoke to Newsday at the family’s home at Calcutta Road, No 2, Freeport.

Rajif said his father was well-known for his riding skills, as he often rode without holding the handles or rode with his feet on the handles. He also used his cellphone to record himself while riding his bike.

Rajif said his father always wanted to make a road trip on his bike nationwide. On Friday morning, he started it and rode to Granville in Cedros.

He returned on Saturday night saying he was tired and wanted to rest.

Early on Sunday, he left the home of relatives at Uquire Road, Freeport, and was heading to Mayaro when tragedy struck mid-morning. Relatives got the news at around 11 am.

On Tuesday, Newsday went in search of the child who stayed by Bhal's side and found the Good Samaritan – Alexander – who said she heard about his death earlier in the day.

Alexander recalled hearing the family’s dogs Rain and Dusty, barking continuously on Sunday.

She walked to the front of the house and saw a hat on the road.

When she looked down the hill, she saw Bhal and alerted relatives and residents.

"He was not moving and for a second, I thought he was dead. The bike was on top of him, and I moved it. He was moaning but not saying anything. I secured the belongs in his bag. Then he got up and was constantly trying to move, which caused him to skate down," Alexander said.

"I kept asking him if he was OK. I asked where he was hurting. I told him not to fall asleep. I stayed with him for about an hour. My brother tried to help him, but he bawled out in pain. We did not know the extent of the injuries, so we waited for the ambulance."

The soft-spoken woman added that she left his side just before the ambulance arrived to get Bhal some water. At that moment, he managed to talk briefly to someone on his cellphone.

Alexander said she did not hear him speak and is unsure why he assumed her to be a child. She said she was sorry to hear about his death. Gran Couva police are investigating.

Editor's Note:

This is an update to an earlier story posted to our social media handles and which can be read below:

A 59-year-old construction worker from Freeport died at hospital on Monday, one day after plunging off a hill while riding a bike.

Reports are at around 10.30 am on Sunday, Liston Bhal, of Calcutta Road, No 2, was riding down a steep hill along Brasso Road, in central Trinidad, when he lost control, and fell 20 feet off the hill.

The police were alerted and he was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was treated for multiple injuries. However, Bhal died at the hospital early Monday. Investigations are ongoing.