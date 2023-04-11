Trinidad and Tobago to host 2025 Carifta Games

Liam Carrington won the Carifta boys 13-14 50m backstroke. -

Trinidad and Tobago will host the Carifta Games for the first time in 20 years as the annual junior athletics meet will be held in this country in 2025.

The decision was taken at the annual Carifta Congress held in Bahamas on Sunday. The 2023 Carifta Games ended at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas on Monday night.

The last time TT hosted the Carifta Games was in 2005 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago. The Dwight Yorke Stadium was newly built at the time as it was completed for the 2001 FIFA Under-17 Men’s World Cup. It is uncertain if the 2025 Games will be held in Trinidad or Tobago.

The Hasely Crawford Stadium is being renovated for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in August. Work has also been done on the Dwight Yorke Stadium over the last few years.

Grenada will host the 2024 Carifta Games.