Susamachar Presbyterian Church hosts Easter egg hunt

Children hunt for Easter eggs in the yard of the Susamachar Presbyterian Church on Easter Sunday. - Yvonne Webb

CHILDREN laughed and giggled, rumbled and tumbled, but got back up in a fun-filled Easter egg hunt under the trees in the yard of the Susamachar Presbyterian Church on Easter Sunday.

For years children of the Sunday school have engaged in this tradition at the Coffee Street, San Fernando church. Due to the pandemic, the custom was temporarily halted.

On Easter Sunday, however, a large gathering came out, eager to participate in the exciting hunt. Some for the first time.

Following a worship service where they were told the story of Jesus’ resurrection, the children in their fancy Easter bonnets and baskets, took part in an Easter parade in the aisle between the pews.

Then it was time to engage in the egg hunt.

With screams of exuberance they rushed out into the yards to see who could accumulate the most artificial eggs made out of plastic and filled with candies.

One of the participants was Zhiva Lutchmedial, daughter of Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial who is a member of the church.

Lutchmedial who assisted in making the basket and headwear for her daughter said it was a fun-filled event not only for the children, but for their families who helped in preparing them for the hunt.

She recalled the egg hunt was symbolic of Jesus’ resurrection when three days after his death, his tomb where he was buried was found empty.

Superintendent of the Sunday school Tamara Seepersad-Dindial said it is a tradition started in Germany in the 16th century when men hid eggs outside of the church and encouraged ladies and children to search for them in remembrance of the empty tomb.

Sunday school teacher Anna Lisa Ali said they were all excited to participate in this event after a three year absence.

Ali said the biggest reward was seeing the huge smiles which lit up the children’s faces as they searched and found the delectable eggs.