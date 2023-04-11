Super Bird wins Champagne Stakes at Santa Rosa

Jockey Andrew Poon takes the lead with Super Bird, right, on his way to victory in the Champagne Stakes at Easter Monday horse racing at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. - AYANNA KINSALE

SUPER BIRD won the Champagne Stakes, which was the main event on the popular Easter Monday horse racing card at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

It was a close race between Superbird and General JN. Superbird, with jockey Andrew Poon aboard, had the lead after the first turn in the 1,600-metre event. It was a see-saw battle between the two as General JN went in front before the final turn and opened up a lead of a length and a half.

General JN, with Dillon Khelawan in the saddle, left too much room on the inside. Super Bird passed General JN on the inside and just managed to hold on for the victory by a nose. Supremacy ended third with jockey Ricardo Jadoo and Soca Harmony was fourth with Kiran Razack in the saddle. The Champagne Stakes had a total purse of $46,920.

In the Chief Commander Classic, the co-feature event on the day, In The Headlines won by three lengths ahead of Miss Sunak (Nigel Flavenney) with Princess Royal (Rico Hernandez) finishing third.

MP for Arima Pennelope Beckles was in attendance.