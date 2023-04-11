Splitting votes in Tobago?

THE EDITOR: It will never cease to amaze me how new political parties pop up nearing election time.

While I am not a politician, it doesn’t take one to figure out that the more the votes are split, the easier it is for certain old parties with their diehard supporters to dominate an election. Makes one wonder if there is more in the mortar than the pestle.

Seems that common sense is not common at all. Or I might be missing something.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook