Ryan Chin, Manuela Rueede conquer Mountain Bike Challenge

Mountain Bike XC Challenge overall winner Ryan Chin pumps his fist. -

Ryan Chin and Manuela Rueede emerged winners of the inaugural Sabres Multi-Sport Club San Coco Mountain Bike XC Challenge, earlier this month at the San Juan Estate in Gran Couva. The event attracted almost 100 participants from major clubs throughout the country, including a contingent from Tobago.

The main contest pedalled off under sunny skies at 7.30am with the elite cyclists attempting four laps of the 7.5km circuit. The field featured the likes of Chin, Liam Trepte, Josias Velasquez and Eamon Healy-Singh.

Unfortunately, Trepte had to drop out after the first lap owing to mechanical problems. In the end, Chin of Breakaway Cycling Club emerged victorious with a time of 1:39:33 followed by Healy-Singh and Richard Conybear who both represented Tobago MTB Tours.

Jadian Neaves of Raiders won the sport contest after completing the required two laps of the course in a time of 48:50.

Rueede, who competed in the sport category, was the female champion, beating the sub-hour clock with a time of 59:59.

The event also featured a one-lap race which was won by Mikeal Barry in a time of 28:59. One of the highlights of the race was the climb to the top of the scenic San Coco Hill and a special prize and title was awarded to the fastest on that segment. Josias Velasquez won the title of “The San Coco Slayer” conquering the hill in a time of 9:47.

The under-13 children were not left out and a special 1.5km fun course was designed for them.

Patrons were treated to a variety of food, refreshments, entertainment and some premium chocolate products from the San Juan Estate after the race. Organisers said the event proved to be a resounding success and promised the next edition will be even bigger and better as they aim to attract regional and international cyclists.