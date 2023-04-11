Moruga man fights off police, escapes custody

File photo -

A Moruga man is on the run from police after escaping custody moments after he was held with a gun.

Police reported that the man is wanted for escaping lawful custody, assaulting a police officer, possession of arms and ammunition, and stealing a pair of handcuffs during his escape.

Police reported that at about 11.45 pm, on Saturday, the suspect and two men were walking along 5th Avenue, Oropune Gardens, Piarco. On seeing a marked police vehicle the three men ran in separate directions.

While running, the suspect fell and a gun dropped from his waist.

PC Joyeau, who was chasing after the man, grabbed him and both men began scuffling. Joyeau was struck by the man who was only subdued when PC Carter came to his colleague's assistance.

The officers retrieved a black Pietro Beretta pistol with a magazine containing ten rounds of 9-mm ammunition that fell from the suspect's waist.

While at the Piarco Police Station, the man complained of feeling unwell and asked to be taken to the hospital. On the way, police reported that he began shaking violently and unhooked his handcuffs.

The officers stopped the car to place the handcuffs back on. He then pushed PC Joyeau to the ground and ran off.