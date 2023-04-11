Ministry continues talks on checkered band maxi-taxi system for rural areas

A checkered maxi-taxi system is being proposed by the Ministry of Works and Transport. - Ministry of Works and Transport

THE Ministry of Works and Transport is continuing public consultations as it works towards introducing a checkered banks maxi taxi system for rural areas.

In a Facebook post, the ministry said the consultations will help the public "learn more about the development and provision of a safe, reliable, effective, efficient and fully integrated" system that will meet travel and transport needs in suburban and rural communities.

The first consultation was held on April 5 at the Bon Air West Community Facility at which the areas of Lopinot and Caura were discussed.

Senior communications officer at the ministry Gina-Marie Guy told Newsday there was a good turnout which included members of the community, taxi drivers who work there and councillors.

Ministry officials made up the panel including members of its advisory committee, legal team, transport commissioner Clive Clark and chief traffic engineer Adande Piggott, among others.

In addition, Linus Phillip, president of the Route Two Maxi-Taxi Association was also present.

Guy said in addition to physical consultations, virtual ones will be held with maxi taxi associations, the public sector and the private sector.

The next public consultation will be held on Sunday at 2pm at the Blanchisseuse Community Centre.

Other locations to be included in consultations are Toco and Chaguanas/Tabaquite.

Speaking to Newsday on Tuesday, chairman of the Route One Maxi-Taxi Association Eon Hewitt said drivers made this suggestion since 2014.

"These people (residents) have been suffering.

"We have been going through a lot of meetings with the ministry and I am looking forward to the rest because this is something we wanted for a long time."

Phillip also told Newsday it was always the intention of associations to "broaden the scope of the maxi-taxi industry and extend the different routes to the rural areas.

"It is something that we welcome."

He said discussions were held over the last three years with the ministry to "establish how we will go about it."

He said the first consultation went well, adding that there are sections of the Maxi-Taxi Act which will need amending to facilitate this.

"It's going pretty well."

Phillip said there is no set timeline for the implementation of the system.

President of the Route Three Maxi-Taxi Association Vickash Kissoondath told Newsday his route was "never really interested" in such a system. Instead, he said, they wanted a maxi-taxi hub in Chaguanas.

Asked if he sees such a system currently benefiting Chaguanas, he said no but added that his association will continue to discuss the way forward.