MEXT and JET participants celebrated

Early departure JET 2023 participant Terri-Ann Young, left, Yasuhiko Kamada, deputy ehad of mission, Japanese Embassy and MEXT Scholarship 2023 participant Melanie Griffith-Quintyn. -

Yasuhiko Kamada, deputy head of mission, Japanese Embassy met with and congratulated the Mext Scholarship 2023 participant, Melanie Griffith-Quintyne from Saint Lucia and JET 2023 participant Terri-Ann Young from Moruga on April 3.

A media release from the embassy said, during their lunch, they discussed areas of interest in Japan to be explored, the food and culture, the University and lifestyle in Japan. Kamada also offered both encouraging advice and useful information for their stay in Japan.

Griffith-Quintyne will be undertaking post-graduate studies in medicine at Akita University and Young would be working as an assistant language teacher (ALT) in Kobe City. Both are excited to start their lives in Japan, and are looking forward to immersing themselves in the culture while furthering their developmental goals, the release said.

The Japanese Government MEXT (MONBU-KAGAKU-SHO) Scholarship Program and the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme are both initiatives offered by the government of Japan which have contributed to the nurturing of the relations between Japan and the region and has further strengthened the cooperative relationship and exchangesbetween the Japan and Saint Lucia and Japan and TT.

For further info on the MEXT Scholarship Program, the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme and our daily activities visit: https://www.tt.emb-japan.go.jp/itprtop_en/index.html