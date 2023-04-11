Local youth football club scores in UK

THE EDITOR: In light of all the disturbing news we keep hearing, allow me to share a little good news.

Stephan Pierre, coach and founder of the football youth academy Ginga FC, and his management staff were able to co-ordinate and execute a sporting trip for boys of the club under the age of 15 residing in east Trinidad.

The players are mainly from the crime-prone and gang-infested Tunapuna and Arima areas with one or two from Maracas, St Joseph. Pierre and his team were able to take 15 of these youngsters, many from humble origins, to England where they participated in an under-15 international football tournament called the New Balance Manchester Easter International Cup 2023, hosted by the Manchester United football club this past weekend.

The Ginga club was grouped with six other teams, all from professional clubs based in the UK, and the local club was not only competitive, but went on to represent the country with distinction, winning the tournament in this its inaugural trip to the Northern Hemisphere.

Pierre has been more than just a coach and mentor to these young impressionable boys, having adopted a role more in line with that of a father, for which he ought to be highly commended.

This must not be taken for granted for I have personally witnessed, to my dismay, adult males professing to be leaders and councillors using obscene and inappropriate language and aggressive tones towards youths of similar ages in my own community recreational ground in clear view and hearing of the general public. So, congratulations to Pierre and his support staff.

I am also aware that other than suffering the obvious jet lag from the ten-hour flight, some of the youngsters even fell ill and had to be nursed back to good enough health to continue in the tournament and perform as well as they did.

Please continue the good work, Pierre, and may you get the recognition and accolades you more than deserve, and may the good Lord continue to bless you and your team in all your future endeavours.

CLEMENT MARSHALL

retired police officer