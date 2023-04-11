Let's work to build Trinidad and Tobago

Archbishop of Port of Spain Jason Gordon - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago extends greetings to our citizens as we observe the many events involving our many religions. We have been having all of Navratri, the Lenten season, just ended, Ramadan and the Shouter Baptist holiday.

We saw fine examples of our peaceful co-existence in the Archbishop of Port of Spain, the Bishop of the Anglican Church, our Muslim and Hindu leaders welcoming each other as we do in our daily living.

As we peruse our musical medium of telling our stories, namely calypso, we can refer to Sparrow's selection for the independence competition of 1962: "Spread the word anywhere you pass,/Tell them there's a model nation at last."

We compliment that with the fine lyrics of our national anthem referring to our faith in our destiny and equality of every creed and race. We must continue to live the words and "walk the talk."

The organisation recognises the many patriots who have been putting country first and note the demonstration of patriotism within recent times, inclusive of the pandemic and our rallying to the cause, evidenced by our support of what was necessary for the situation.

Our national motto speaks of "togetherness" as we aspire and achieve. The organisation's motto is For the Love of Country. We admire these events that led us to be described as a "rainbow country."

The lessons to be learnt here are worthy of serious consideration as we face and grapple with national issues. We cannot pretend that we do not have situations to be addressed and to face head-on in the interest of the country.

The organisation joins in beseeching all churches, schools, NGOs, community groups, unions, political parties and our leaders to put aside differences and work together as we see the bigger picture of nation building, all with a sense of belonging and commitment.

In pursuit of our full potential towards our legacy for future generations, we ask for renewal of all, as we appreciate the uniqueness of our country.

Lennox Sirjuesingh

co-ordinator

Junior Howell

director

Gloria Sargeant

secretary