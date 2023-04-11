Let's talk about women's sex lives

I have always loved romantic movies. As a young girl, I would relish the thought of adult romance and finding my happily ever after. And just like me, thousands of women do too. After all, who doesn't want to feel like Cinderella being handpicked to dance with the prince, (it's perfectly fine if you don't).

If there is one thing Ali and Noah's relationship in The Notebook taught us, most women want to replicate that transcendental on-screen romance that, after almost 20 years, still gives me goosebumps.

What I love most about romance on the big screen is the whimsical characterisation of relationships that acts as a happy pill for my brain. But if I am honest with myself and the shared sentiments of my female cohorts, the truth is, what I despise most about romantic movies is the unrealistic, untruthful and sometimes misleading glamorisation of the female sexual experience.

One would think that after struggling for centuries and continuing to struggle for our equal place in society, women would be more vocal about the issues they face, especially issues that impact their sexual well-being.

Some women tiptoe around discussing bedroom hiccups and instead gallantly proclaim that they are having the best sex of their lives while resenting their sexual experience. Very few have open and candid discussions about the journey to pleasurable sex or roadblocks that might prevent sexual satisfaction. Worst of all, their partners have little to no knowledge about their experience.

We don't need research to tell us that couples who have open conversations about sexual issues are more satisfied with their relationships. So it's surprising that so many women would instead put up with an unhappy sex life than have what they perceive to be a dreaded conversation.

Women don't talk about the pain they sometimes experience during sexual encounters, which according to one writer, is an experience rarely discussed but shockingly common.

Shockingly common?

Painful sex experience by women has been a problem for centuries, and solutions have long been overlooked. But, according to one writer, engrained centuries-old views that informed how we perceive sex might provide an explanation for this quandary.

Attitudes towards sex, until quite recently made no fuss about the experience of the receiving partner during sex. Author of Sex: Vice and Love from Antiquity to Modernity, Alastair Blanshard, believes that this is because the focus of the act of penetration is almost exclusively on the penetrator.

As progressive and open-minded as we have become, systematic neglect in the medical world and the adult industry has forced many receptive partners to grit their teeth and push through painful sex for decades, says columnist Mark Hay.

Of the women who experience painful sexual intercourse, one study found that the vast majority reported that they felt ashamed, undesirable and the topic far too taboo to talk about, even with their partner or closest female friends.

Sadly, and not in the least bit surprising, there isn't a consensus statistical position on how many women face this issue globally. The American College of Gynecology estimates that at some point, as many as 75 per cent of women experience sexual pain. In Italy, 31 per cent of the women between ages 18-40 who took part in a study on sexual experience felt pain during partner lovemaking.

If this experience is so commonplace, why don't women talk about it?

Prioritising one's sexual experience has not always been viewed as essential to a woman's sexual well-being in the same way it is for a man. Sexual prowess and freedom expressed by women are met with heavy criticism, especially in societies that still preach the "girls must be seen and not heard" values system. In many ways, this is a flawed approach.

Why do some women happily accept profane sexual instructions in music but won't speak up about their sexual experience? Maybe the modesty lessons we learnt as little girls, compounded with fantasised sexual encounters on TV and the expectations placed on us by porn, are somehow to blame. Have we inadvertently made ourselves sexual martyrs?

Objectification has found itself, on a granular level in the vessels that ensure our socialisation. So instead of being a dance between two partners, some women believe sex is more for a man's pleasure than theirs. As a result, women feel they have been entrusted with the sometimes arduous task of taking care of their man as opposed to enjoying what should be a mutually beneficial encounter.

We are taught that silence ensures our partner's pleasure and the longevity of our relationship. After all, haven't were heard time and time again that if you don't do it, he'll find someone else to do it.

But don't we deserve equally satisfying sex lives? Shouldn't our needs hold space in the same way that a man's needs are? Yes, yes, one thousand yeses. Maybe it's time for honest conversations about the things we seldom discuss. Maybe it's time for women to prioritise their sexual experience.