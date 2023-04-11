Inmate recaptured minutes after dash for freedom

Golden Grove Prison, Arouca.

A prisoner at the Golden Grove Prison, Arouca, who was serving a three-year sentence, was recaptured minutes after attempting to escape.

Prison officials said the man, who is scheduled to be released in December 2024, climbed the first perimeter fence on Tuesday afternoon and was held attempting to climb the second one leading to the Golden Grove Road.

Members of the Emergency Response Unit after re-capturing the man handed him over to colleagues, who then called the police.

The man, who was convicted of a break-in and larceny, is expected to be charged with escaping lawful custody.