Freeport man, 59, dies after fall off a hill

File photo -

A 59-year-old construction worker from Freeport died at hospital on Monday, one day after plunging off a hill while riding a bike.

Reports are at around 10.30 am on Sunday, Liston Bhal, of Calcutta Road, No 2, was riding down a steep hill along Brasso Road, in central Trinidad, when he lost control, and fell 20 feet off the hill.

The police were alerted and he was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was treated for multiple injuries. However, Bhal died at the hospital early Monday. Investigations are ongoing.