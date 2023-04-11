Fort King George Gunners clinch Chief Sec Bago T10 crown

Fort King George Gunners celebrate their victory after receiving their cheque and trophy from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, right, in the Chief Secretary Bago T10 Blast, at Cyd Gray Complex, Roxborough, Sunday. - David Reid

A disciplined bowling performance by Fort King George Gunners set-up a convincing win over Rainforest Rangers in Sunday's grand final of the Chief Secretary Bago T10 Blast, at Cyd Gray Complex, Roxborough.

For their victory, achieved by seven wickets, Gunners received $20,000.

Batting first, Rainforest Rangers were limited to 78 for three with opener Josh Telemaque (43 not out off 32 balls) topscoring. Telemaque struck three fours and two sixes. Opener Navin Stewart laboured to 12 off 14 balls and failed to clear the ropes.

The dangerous Jason Mohammed was trapped lbw by Dejourn Charles for 15 off 12 balls (one four, one six).

Keshawn Dillon (2/27) was the main wicket-taker for Gunners while Charles was 1/11. Pacer Shaaron Lewis was extremely frugal with 0/7 off two overs.

Stewart looked to make amends with the ball and bowled out Nicholas Sookdeosingh (3) in the second over. However, Charles (23 off 17) pushed Gunners to 41 before he was caught by Christopher Vincent off Telemaque.

Vincent then removed Shaquille Johnson for a run-a-ball ten, in the sixth over, to leave Gunners needing 36 to win in 27 balls.

Young talent Joshua James (20) and Shaquille Duncan (15) ensured there was no further hiccups with an unbroken partnership, closing on 79 for three.

In the preceding celebrity match, the Jagessar XI defeated the Chief Secretary XI by three wickets.

Batting first. the Chief Secretary XI, featuring West Indies player Evin Lewis, posted 123/4 from their ten overs.

In reply,the Jagessar XI, led by 64 from Jyd Goolie, reached 138 for seven to seal the win.

Summarised Scores: Rainforest Rangers 78/3 (Josh Tellemaque 43 not out, Jason Mohammed 15, Dejourn Charles 2/27, Dejourn Charles 1/11) vs Fort King George Gunners 79/3 (Charles 23, Joshua James 20 not out, Shaquille Duncan 15 not out.

Awards:

Most Runs - Jason Mohammed (291)

Most Wickets - Imran Khan (nine)

MVP - Jason Mohammed

Man-of-the-Match Finals - Joshua James

Best catch- Dejourn Charles

Individual stats

MOST RUNS - TOP 3

Teshawn Castro (Divers) - 236

Jason Mohammed (Rangers) - 209

Nicholas Sookdeosingh (Gunners) - 175

MOST WICKETS - TOP 3

Imran Khan (Divers) - 9

Antonio Providence (Gunners) - 8

Josh Telemaque (Rangers) - 7

MOST SIXES - TOP 3

Jason Mohammed (Rangers) - 17

Teshawn Castro (Divers) - 14

Joshua James (Gunners) - 13

Christian Thurton (Islanders) - 13

Navin Stewart (Rangers) - 13

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORE

Jason Mohammed (Rangers) - 106 not out

BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Anthony Providence (Divers) - 4 for 15