Embassy condemns murder of Chinese businessman

Golden City Supermarket in San Juan where grocer Bing Zang Zhu was shot dead on Good Friday. - ROGER JACOB

The Chinese Embassy on Tuesday condemned what it called an “atrocity targeting Chinese nationals” after the murder of San Juan businessman Bingzhang Zhu.

Zhu, the owner of Golden City Supermarket, was attacked just after closing hours on Good Friday. A one-minute CCTV video, which was shared on social media Saturday, showed Zhu walking from his van after retrieving an envelope.

Police responded to the shooting and killed one of the three suspects responsible for Zhu’s death. The man was later identified as Kishonte Reid of Pembroke, Tobago.

In an e-mailed response to queries from Newsday, the Chinese Embassy said it was shocked to learn of Zhu’s murder.

“The embassy has expressed deep condolences to his family and will provide all necessary consular assistance. The embassy condemns the brutal attack on Mr Zhu and has been in close contact with the police since the occurrence of this incident.

"The embassy has requested the police to take immediate and effective measures to carry out a thorough investigation on the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice as early as possible."

China's Ambassador to this country is Fang Qiu.

The embassy said it attaches great importance to the safety of Chinese nationals living and working in this country and will continue to work with the police, the Chinese community and other related agencies, “to continue to strengthen the security and protection for Chinese nationals in Trinidad and Tobago.”

On December 11, 44-year-old Chinese businesswoman Jinme Li was shot dead and her co-worker wounded in a drive-by shooting.

Police said the owner of Benefit the People Supermarket in Barataria, was driving her silver Nissan Tiida along Antigua Road, Wallerfield, at around 6.10 pm, when a white Nissan Y11 wagon drove up.

Men inside the wagon shot Li and her co-worker causing Li’s car to swerve into a nearby ditch.