East California man reported missing

MISSING: Akeel Ramkissoon. - TTPS

THE police are calling on the public to help them locate Akeel Ramkissoon who has been reported missing.

A police press release said the 23-year-old of Teelucksingh Street, East California, was last seen at 9.58 pm on Easter Sunday.

He was reported missing to the Couva Police Station the following day.

Ramkissoon is described as being of East Indian descent with a light brown complexion, approximately five feet tall, with a medium build and short, black hair and a short beard.

He was last seen wearing a pair of grey three-quarter pants, a black jersey and was barefooted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Couva Police Station at 636-2333/0200, or 800-TIPS, or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station.