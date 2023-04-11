Driver in deadly Gasparillo brawl remains in custody

The driver involved in the deadly brawl in Gasparillo over the weekend, remains in custody.

The male driver was held on Monday morning after the brawl which left another man, said to be his friend, dead.

The driver told police he was trying to protect his friend, identified as Glen Sutton, who was being attacked by a group of Venezuelans. The incident also left a Venezuelan man fighting for his life at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The incident started around 6 am on Easter Monday in front of OneTen Bar and Lounge at Bonne Aventure Road in Gasparillo. Sutton and his friend, both from Marabella, were liming in the bar.

The Venezuelans were not liming at the bar but were standing at the front, when an altercation broke out between Sutton and one of the Venezuelans over a spilled drink.

Reports are one of the Venezuelans slapped Sutton in his face. Another man also hit him with a glass bottle in the face. The Venezuelans started to pelt stones and bottles at Sutton, who ran off.

Sutton’s friend, who was in his Mazda BT-50 van, claimed he rushed to help him, using his van to try to prevent Sutton from being hit. During the melee, the van crashed into an iron gate.

The police were alerted and found Sutton on the Bonne Aventure Road near Razack Street.

They also found the injured Venezuelan crouched in the backyard of a nearby resident. The two injured men were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where Sutton died.

The police also detained the driver. Gasparillo police are hoping CCTV footage can shed light on what really happened.