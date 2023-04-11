Crime, poverty connection

THE EDITOR: I was bemused at Fitzgerald Hinds’s publicly expressed opinion that pornography and violent movies are root causes of crime. Granted, in the same vein that he expressed this opinion, he also stated that “I am no sociologist, I am no criminologist, but I am almost certain that they are.”

I thought such outdated thinking was debunked many moons ago, but here comes our National Security Minister, arguing from authority and emotional thinking, simultaneously making two well-known critical thinking errors in one statement.

To quote from the article, “Responding to Hosein’s comments, Hinds expressed doubt about crime being linked to poverty and unemployment. The jury for me is out on that.”

He seems to have been asleep before, during and after the jury delivered on the social determinants of crime.

Might I suggest to the goodly minister that he investigates and makes ample use of ChatGPT, a well-known open-source artificial intelligence (AI) which provides answers more rooted in reality. ChatGPT, when asked what are the main social determinants of crime, gave this answer:

Social determinants of crime are complex and interconnected factors that influence the likelihood of individuals engaging in criminal behaviour. These factors are rooted in social, economic and environmental conditions. Some of the main social determinants of crime include:

1. Poverty: Poverty can lead to feelings of desperation, frustration and hopelessness, which can contribute to criminal activity as people search for ways to meet their basic needs or escape their circumstances.

2. Education: Lower levels of education are associated with a higher likelihood of criminal involvement. Lack of education can limit job opportunities and social mobility, leading to increased vulnerability to criminal activities.

3. Family structure: Dysfunctional or unstable family environments can contribute to the development of antisocial behaviour and delinquency, especially when there is a lack of proper supervision, positive role models, or emotional support.

4. Peer influence: The influence of peers, particularly those involved in criminal activities, can increase the likelihood of an individual participating in crime. Peer pressure and the desire to fit in or gain social status can contribute to criminal behaviour.

5. Unemployment: High unemployment rates can lead to financial insecurity, social dislocation, and frustration, all of which can contribute to criminal behaviour.

6. Social disorganisation: Communities with high levels of social disorganisation, such as those characterised by residential instability, weak social networks, and limited community resources, often experience higher crime rates.

7. Substance abuse: Alcohol and drug abuse can impair judgment, exacerbate existing mental health issues, and contribute to criminal behaviour, both directly (eg, drug-related offences) and indirectly (eg, property crimes to support a drug habit).

8. Inequality and social exclusion: Significant income disparities and social exclusion can lead to feelings of resentment, marginalisation and anger, which may contribute to criminal behaviour.

9. Cultural factors: Cultural values and norms that condone or even encourage criminal behaviour can contribute to crime. For example, some subcultures may view certain criminal acts as acceptable or even prestigious.

10. Mental health: Mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, or personality disorders, can increase the risk of criminal behaviour, particularly when left untreated or combined with other risk factors.

ChatGPT added: "It is important to note that these factors are not mutually exclusive, and multiple determinants may interact to influence an individual's likelihood of engaging in criminal behaviour. Addressing these social determinants is critical to reducing crime rates and promoting public safety."

When asked how strongly is poverty associated with crime levels and give some good references, ChatGPT even provided references for the link between crime and poverty:

"The association between poverty and crime levels is well established, though the strength of the relationship can vary depending on various factors, including location, type of crime, and the specific measures used to assess poverty. Research indicates that people living in poverty are more likely to be both victims and perpetrators of crime, particularly property and violent crimes."

Hinds seems out of his depth in thinking at a higher level beyond the Nicki Minaj approach to serious issues. I can only hold my head in despair at what further depths the country’s crime situation will plummet over the next few years.

MOHAN RAMCHARAN

via e-mail