Courtney Walsh to exit as West Indies women's coach

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have decided not to renew the contracts of Windies women's head coach Courtney Walsh and technical assistants Robert Samuels and Corey Collymore.

CWI said the decision was made following a review of the senior women’s team performances and programme.

During Walsh's tenure, which started in October 2020, he oversaw home-and-away series wins against Pakistan and secured a semi-final spot in the 2022 ICC Women's 50-over Cricket World Cup.

But the regional team's performances have dipped drastically within the last year, coinciding with the shocking retirement of Deandra Dottin, injuries to allrounder Stafanie Taylor and the international break taken by spinner Anisa Mohammed.

CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said, “We are very grateful for the contribution of Courtney and his technical team over the past two and a half years and we wish them all the best going forward. CWI remains committed to our international women's programme and will now be focusing on recruiting a new head coach and technical support team. ​An interim technical support team will be put in place during the recruitment period.”