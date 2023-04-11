Cameron Wong, Ella Carrington in Catch U-18 singles final

Ella Carrington -

Catch National Junior Tennis Championships resumed on Tuesday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Following the conclusion of the Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14 divisions last week, this week features the senior players – Under-21, Under-18 and Under-16 – in the tournament.

The day began with Sebastien Byng defeating Beckham Sylvester 6-1, 6-1 in the Boys Under-18 singles quarterfinal. The other three matchups in the round resulted in Nicholas Ready being victorious against Jeylon Ettiene 6-0, 6-0, Jamal Alexis beating Thomas Chung 6-1, 6-4 and Tim Pasea overcoming Daniel Moreno-Rivero 6-0, 6-0.

The Under-18 girls contested their competition’s semifinal as Cameron Wong defeated Charlotte Ready 6-4, 7-5 and Ella Carrington was successful 6-0, 6-0 against Shaina Smith.

In the Girls Under-16 division, the Degannes-Maillard sisters – Abigail and Laura-Li – were the stars of the show as they won their respective quarterfinal matches versus Eva Brash and Suraya D’arbasie. They will meet Eva Pasea and Neila Maraj, who were both victorious in their battles on the court.

The Boys Under-16 matchups saw Louis Kale Dalla Costa overcoming Callum Koylass 6-1, 6-0, Deron Dumas winning 6-0, 6-0 against Kitwana Ramkissoon-Henry, Daniel Rahaman beating Daniel Dumas 6-2, 6-2 and Zachary Byng defeating Jordell Chapman 6-2, 6-1.

The day was concluded with the Boys and Girls Under-21 divisions. Jamal Alexis, Sebastien Byng and Nicholas Ready returned to win their quarterfinal events alongside James Sookram.

Ella Carrington and Cameron Wong also made a comeback to win their round two matches against Charlotte Ready and Aalisha Alexis, respectively.

Action in the tournament will continue today at 9 am.