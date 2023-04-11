Boodoo, Deen steer Trinidad and Tobago to U15 cricket title

Victorious Trinidad and Tobago under-15 cricketers and team management. -

Trinidad and Tobago clinched the West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 cricket 50-over title after winning their fourth consecutive match of the tournament, when round four matches were held on Monday.

TT defeated Jamaica by seven wickets at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua to stay unbeaten and win the crown with one round remaining.

TT have four wins while no other team has more than two victories. TT needed to win their match against Jamaica and hope Guyana and Barbados win their respective matches to seal the title. It was a perfect day for TT as Barbados crushed Windward Islands by eight wickets at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and Guyana blew past Leeward Islands by 101 runs at Liberta Sports Club.

Bowling first on Monday, TT restricted Jamaica for 102 all out in 34.4 overs. TT spinner and vice-captain Yasir Deen continued his prolific tournament grabbing 3/18 in nine overs, and now has 11 wickets in four matches.

Alejandro Kassiram and TT captain Brendan Boodoo grabbed 3/20 and 2/20, respectively. Ryan Lyttleton struck 15 for Jamaica.

In response, Boodoo scored his second half century of the tournament when he cracked 50 off 69 deliveries (four fours) to help guide TT to 106/3 in 30.4 overs.

Zane Maraj ended on 23 not out.

The fifth and final round will be played on Wednesday from 9.30 am. TT will be aiming to end with a perfect record against Leeward Islands at Coolidge. Barbados will face Guyana at Liberta and Windward Islands will play Jamaica at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Summarised Scores:

JAMAICA 102 (34.4 overs) (Ryan Lyttleton 15; Yasir Deen 3/18, Alejandro Kassiram 3/20, Brendan Boodoo 2/20) vs TT 106/3 (30.4 overs) (B Boodoo 50, Zane Maraj 23 not out) TT won by seven wickets.

WINDWARD ISLANDS 112 (40.1 overs) (Earsinho Fontaine 18; Akobi Crichlow-Byer 4/18, Javed Worrell 3/18) vs BARBADOS 113/2 (20.2 overs) (Gadson Bowens 45 not out, Oliver Gooding 25) Barbados won by eight wickets.

GUYANA 154 (36.5 overs) (Razam Koobir 28; Kunal Tilokani 4/21, Jaheem Clarke 3/21) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 53 (28.2 overs) (Arun Gainda 3/13) Guyana won by 101 runs.